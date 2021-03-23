People should never be pressured to comply with taking an experimental vaccine. This is becoming a very real danger. The coercion can be implemented by government legislation or through policy directives by large private and public corporations, including airlines, employers, schools, and other institutions. This type of assault on your medical privacy is invasive, aggressive, and unethical.





The Petition To Stop Forced Experimental Vaccines is your opportunity to stand up and say NO to the pressure

(legal, social or otherwise) to take an experimental vaccine.