STOP MEDICAL DISCRIMINATION
The Petition To Stop Forced Experimental Vaccines
Current Signatures:
627,395
Your health and medical conditions are personal and private and nobody should be permitted to violate that, including an employer, an airline, or a government agency.
All people deserve medical privacy and equality.
DISCLAIMER:
SMD & AFLDS is NOT “anti-vaxx” or in any other form to be considered or mislabeled as disapproving of established, reputable vaccines when taken voluntarily without coercion.
PLEASE NOTE:
SMD will actively blacklist and boycott any business, employer, or school that mandates or otherwise attempts to force a vaccine.
People should never be pressured to comply with taking an experimental vaccine. This is becoming a very real danger. The coercion can be implemented by government legislation or through policy directives by large private and public corporations, including airlines, employers, schools, and other institutions. This type of assault on your medical privacy is invasive, aggressive, and unethical.
The Petition To Stop Forced Experimental Vaccines is your opportunity to stand up and say NO to the pressure
(legal, social or otherwise) to take an experimental vaccine.
We are a humanitarian outreach from America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS). We help to amplify the voices of concerned patients and physicians to counter those who push any agenda other than what is in the best interest of the patient.
We are a humanitarian outreach from America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS). We help to amplify the voices of concerned patients and physicians to counter those who push any agenda other than what is in the best interest of the patient.
Our growing community of member physicians comes from across the country representing a range of medical disciplines and practical experience on the front lines of medicine.
Stop Medical Discrimination is nonpartisan.
The SMD Petition:
The Petition To Stop Forced Experimental Vaccines.
Please be sure to share this petition with anyone who is concerned about protecting medical privacy, health equality, and preventing medical discrimination.